Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $18.25

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

