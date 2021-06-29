Analysts Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target at $225.00

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.90. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,268. Heska has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.