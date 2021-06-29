Analysts Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $82.20

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. 978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ManTech International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.