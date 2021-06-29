Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $69.33

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NEM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. 5,489,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

