Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $29.50

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 14,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,412 shares of company stock worth $2,416,092. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

