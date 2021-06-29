Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) PT at GBX 273.50

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277 ($3.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.61) on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.53.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

