Analysts Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $184.38

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $187.55. 19,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.