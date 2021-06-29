Analyzing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 38.58 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $83.42 million 0.35 -$96.64 million N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Independence Contract Drilling -139.65% -22.11% -13.63%

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.9, indicating that its stock price is 590% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Independence Contract Drilling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.