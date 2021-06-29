Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAZ stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.60. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.