Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AAZ stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.60. Anglo Asian Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
