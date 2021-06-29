Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $722.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

