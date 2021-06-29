Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $56,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Anthem by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,524,000 after buying an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $380.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

