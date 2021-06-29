Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.89.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $382.01. 14,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.57. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

