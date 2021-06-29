AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $4.28 on Monday. AO World has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

