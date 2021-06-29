Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aozora Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $5.57 on Monday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

