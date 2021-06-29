Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

