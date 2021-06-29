Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple stock opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

