Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

