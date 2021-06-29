Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,151,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $751,348,000 after buying an additional 169,549 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

