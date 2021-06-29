APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $465,204.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,002,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

