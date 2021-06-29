ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $70.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

