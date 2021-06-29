Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report sales of $2.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 million to $3.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 725.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $602.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.48.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

