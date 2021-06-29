ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 1,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTD)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

