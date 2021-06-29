Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 28,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

