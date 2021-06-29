Argon Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Argon has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $217,152.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.