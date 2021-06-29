Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

