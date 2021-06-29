Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.