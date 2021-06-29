Arweave (AR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.54 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.99 or 0.00030074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $366.99 million and $13.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

