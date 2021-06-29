Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.50.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $10,025,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,183,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,502,234.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,620,000 shares of company stock worth $80,887,400 and have sold 117,744 shares worth $4,912,403. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

