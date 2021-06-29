Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Rita Dhut Acquires 2,443 Shares of Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 161.30 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.30. The company has a market cap of £134.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.20 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.