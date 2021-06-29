Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $308.33.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

