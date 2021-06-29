Aspex Management HK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 5.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $130,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $11,980,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

PDD stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.91. 136,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

