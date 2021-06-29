Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASBFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.