Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE ATTO opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78. Atento has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. Equities analysts expect that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Atento in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

