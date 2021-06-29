Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 601.4% in June

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 601.4% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,557. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

