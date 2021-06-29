Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,143. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

