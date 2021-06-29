Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 318,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 97,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

