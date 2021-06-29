Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $231,781.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

