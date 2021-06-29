Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

