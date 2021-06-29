Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,772 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73.

