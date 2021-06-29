Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $229,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $247.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.