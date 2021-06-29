Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $237,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

