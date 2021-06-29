Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

PPA stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

