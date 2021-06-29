Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

AVGR opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avinger by 105.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avinger by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avinger by 290.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

