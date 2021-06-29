Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

