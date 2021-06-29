AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 975.3% in June

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 975.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.05 on Tuesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
