AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 975.3% in June

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 975.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.05 on Tuesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.10.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

