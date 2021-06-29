Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report sales of $137.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.50 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $559.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

