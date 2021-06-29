Axiom Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,707.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,247,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 170,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 367,458 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

