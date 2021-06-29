Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 635.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

