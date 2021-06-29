Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

QYLD stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27.

