Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 293,822 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 250.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

NYSE:CRK opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

